Deal in works as West Valley City man charged in deaths of 3 special-needs men appears in court

SALT LAKE CITY — The West Valley City man charged with murder in the deaths of three special-needs adults was in court Friday, and a resolution to the case may be reached before the next court date.

Isaiah Pulu, who worked for a transportation service, is accused of leaving the victims in a running van inside his apartment garage for more than four hours on February 6 while he ate a meal and watched TV.

All three of the victims are believed to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Wendy Rollins, the mother of victim Colton Moser, sat just a few feet away from Pulu in the gallery.

“He knew their abilities, their lack of abilities," Rollins said. "He worked with them in the home environment, in the day program environment, and had a relationship with them.”

Rollins shared how difficult the last two months have been.

“A roller coaster of emotions with grief and still feeling very determined to get justice for all three boys," she said.

'I feel very strongly that they are appropriate,' says mother on charges in death of son:

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Justice may include a plea arrangement. Pulu’s attorney and prosecutors said they are engaged in “productive conversations regarding a potential resolution in the case," and agreed on another scheduling conference on May 22.

Without revealing specifics, Rollins said she’s been involved and informed.

“I’m learning that we can trust the process, we can trust the prosecutor," she shared.

"I really have a lot of respect for the judge that we’ve been in front of, and I think he will make the right decision.”

Following the hearing, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said his office is "committed to seeking justice for those families who lost their loved ones. This continues as an active prosecution, and any comment would be premature at this stage.”

In the meantime, the Salt Lake City offices of Safe and Sound Services, the company that Pulu used to work for, are now empty, and the group home where Colton Moser once lived is also empty and up for sale.

Safe and Sound said it was appealing a decision made by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services to revoke its license.

"I hope they are never allowed to run a program again!” said Rollins.