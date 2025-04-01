Missing man from Silver Alert found dead in Weber River

RIVERDALE, Utah — An elderly man who went missing was found dead in the Weber River Monday afternoon.

A Silver Alert was issued shortly after 12:30 p.m. for 86-year-old Edward Bovero.

Police said his last contact with family was Sunday, then he left his home in Riverdale around 5 a.m. He reportedly left on foot. His destination was unknown, but they believed he was heading south.

Authorities were concerned about Bovero because they said he may have had dementia, and he also needed oxygen.

In an update Monday evening, Riverdale Police said they had been searching the Riverdale Parkway and Weber River. After several hours of "extensive" searching, they found Bovero in the water and confirmed that he was dead.

Officials said Bovero's death is under investigation, but they do not believe there was any foul play involved.

"Riverdale Police Department expresses our deepest condolences to the family. Special thanks to the Weber County Search and Rescue team for their assistance," the department's announcement read.