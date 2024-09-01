Watch Now
Moped rider dies after being hit by SUV in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A person riding a moped was killed in a crash with an SUV Saturday night in American Fork.

The 35-year-old victim was riding east on 300 North around 9:30 p.m. when they were hit, according to American Fork Police. Officials said the SUV turned left, hitting the moped head-on.

The rider was taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead.

Police say the SUV driver is cooperating with the investigation. The exact cause was not known, but officials said they do not suspect impairment at this time.

The victim's name has not been released.

