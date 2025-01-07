Power restored after more than 6K customers experienced outages

OGDEN, Utah — Update: As of 9:00 a.m. Rocky Mountain Power says all customers should have restored service.

Plenty of people in northern Utah are waking up Tuesday morning without power following an outage. Currently, 1,722 customers across Ogden and Riverdale are without power. Earlier this morning more than 6,000 customers were without power.

Rocky Mountain Power says they have sent crews out to investigate what is causing the outage and make repairs. FOX 13 News has learned that the outages were caused by high winds in Weber County overnight that damaged transmission lines.

Rocky Mountain Power estimates that power will be restored within the hour.