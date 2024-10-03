Mother, adult son killed in Roy mobile home fire

ROY, Utah — A mother and son were killed Thursday in a mobile home fire in the city of Roy, officials said.

The fire occurred within a unit at the Monte Vista Mobile Home Park just west of Ogden-Hinckley Airport. Two other homes nearby were evacuated due to the fire, but residents have since been allowed back inside.

Video below shows mobile home fully engulfed in flames (Scott & Sylvia Wayment):

The mother and her adult son died after being taken to the hospital, but their exact cause of death and their identities have not been released.

Two police officers were the first to arrive on the scene were injured due to breaking glass to get inside the home. They were treated at a local medical center and not transported to the hospital.

