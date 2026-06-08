Motorcycle crashes into semi causing major delays in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — A crash involving a motorcycle and a semi is causing major delays in the Riverton area.

Watch Live: Crews responding to "major crash" in Riverton

According to the Herriman Police Department, the crash is near the intersection of 12600 South and Mountain View Corridor.

What led to the crash isn't clear at this time, but officials say a motorcycle and a semi truck were involved. The condition of the drivers isn't currently known.

Officials say drivers should expect heavy delays due to their investigation.

FOX 13 News is in contact with officials and will have more information when we hear back.