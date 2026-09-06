Motorcycle rider dies in crash during Broad Fire backup

MORGAN, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Saturday night after a crash near Morgan while traffic was already backed up due to a wildfire.

Utah Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-84 as it was already backed up due to closures caused by the Broad Fire, which has burned 125 acres in Weber Canyon.

UHP says a truck struck an SUV, which then struck a motorcycle and pushed it into another car. The motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.