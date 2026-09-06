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Motorcycle rider dies in crash during Broad Fire backup

An image of the Broad Fire released by Utah Fire Info. It's nighttime, and flames burn on the mountainside, white smoke billowing into the air.
Utah Fire Info
An image of the Broad Fire released by Utah Fire Info. It's nighttime, and flames burn on the mountainside, white smoke billowing into the air.
Posted

MORGAN, Utah — A motorcycle rider died Saturday night after a crash near Morgan while traffic was already backed up due to a wildfire.

Utah Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-84 as it was already backed up due to closures caused by the Broad Fire, which has burned 125 acres in Weber Canyon.

UHP says a truck struck an SUV, which then struck a motorcycle and pushed it into another car. The motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. FOX 13 News will provide updates as we learn more.

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