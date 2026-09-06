Paint spills on roadway after semi-truck rollover in Provo Canyon

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A semi-truck hauling paint rolled over Sunday morning on US-189 in Provo Canyon near Wallsburg, causing road closures and traffic delays.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. at milepost 21 near Deer Creek Reservoir.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the driver was going too fast around the curve, causing it to roll over.

UHP said the driver suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Closures are expected in the area for the next couple of hours as crews work to clean the paint that spilled on the roadway, UHP said.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, single-lane traffic is moving past the crash, but drivers should expect delays between Heber and Provo.