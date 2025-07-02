Motorcyclist dead after crash in Spanish Fork, closing intersection

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Spanish Fork. The intersection and surrounding area by 600 East and 300 South remains closed.

Officials received reports of a crash at 3:36 p.m., upon arriving to the intersection they found a man, likely in his 60s, to have died from his injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The intersection and surrounding area are closed for the investigation, and is expected to remain closed for several hours.

“Our hearts go out to this man’s family and loved ones during this tragic time,” said Chief Matt Johnson.

