Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with vehicle

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — All directions for State Route 175 are closed by 1300 West after a motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle Wednesday evening. The motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet confirmed.

The condition of the driver of the vehicle is not confirmed at this time.

The state route is expected to remain closed for the investigation.

