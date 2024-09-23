Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Logan

LOGAN, Utah — One motorcyclist is in critical condition now after being airlifted to a hospital following a crash in Logan, Utah.

According to Logan Police, the crash happened at around 9:37 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist was riding southbound on 800 East when they passed an intersection where a vehicle was making a left turn. The vehicle then struck the motorcycle.

Police say there is no indication that either party involved in the crash was driving under the influence. But a team of investigators is still looking into the crash.

The motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet, however, which police are encouraging all riders to wear.