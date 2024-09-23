Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNORTHERN UTAH

Actions

Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash in Logan

asdf.jpg
Logan City Police Department
(File photo)
asdf.jpg
Posted

LOGAN, Utah — One motorcyclist is in critical condition now after being airlifted to a hospital following a crash in Logan, Utah.

According to Logan Police, the crash happened at around 9:37 p.m. Sunday. The motorcyclist was riding southbound on 800 East when they passed an intersection where a vehicle was making a left turn. The vehicle then struck the motorcycle.

Police say there is no indication that either party involved in the crash was driving under the influence. But a team of investigators is still looking into the crash.

The motorcyclist wasn't wearing a helmet, however, which police are encouraging all riders to wear.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere