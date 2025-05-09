Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with car on State Street

SANDY, Utah — One person is dead after a motorcycle and a car crashed on State Street in Sandy Thursday evening.

Officials confirmed a vehicle was taking a left turn on State Street when it collided with a motorcycle, the motorcycle driver died from their injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, southbound traffic remains closed near 8600 South State Street.

Officials confirm the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

