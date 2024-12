WEST JORDAN, Utah — A motorcyclist died after colliding with a car in West Jordan Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at 8660 S. Redwood Road. Witnesses told police that the biker turned left and crashed into the car.

The rider, a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and was not injured.

The accident is under investigation.