Motorcyclist killed in crash on State Street in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A motorcycle rider died Saturday after a crash on State Street in Salt Lake City.

SLC Police said the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of 1700 South and State Street. The male rider was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup is cooperating, SLCPD said.

Police are rerouting southbound State Street traffic onto Kensington Avenue, and westbound 1700 South traffic onto northbound State Street.

