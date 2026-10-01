Multiple people hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from burning home in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ut. — Multiple people are hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from a burning home in Riverdale.

Fire broke out around 1:46 a.m. Thursday at 4611 S. 1150 W.

Crews arrived on scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames with people trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to pull the victims from the home and get them to a hospital.

It's unclear how many people were impacted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

—Fox 13 has a crew on the scene reporting on the latest developments—