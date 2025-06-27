Multiple people injured after truck crashes into American Fork barber shop

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — One person has been hospitalized and multiple people injured after a pickup truck crashed into a barbershop Friday at an American Fork strip mall.

The accident happened just after 10 a.m. at the Anvil Barber Co.

The Ford F-150 hit the front of the building, causing severe damage to the barber shop, as well as damage to other businesses in the mall.

American Fork Fire and Rescue Photos show pickup truck following accident at American Fork barbershop on Friday, June 27, 2025

A barbershop employee was transported to the hospital in serious condition, while two people in the truck at the time of the accident received minor injuries and were treated on scene.

Following the accident, a gas leak was reported before being fixed by Enbridge crews. Rocky Mountain Power is also at the accident site to work on any power issues.

American Fork Fire and Rescue Photos show barbershop after pickup truck accident in American Fork on Friday, June 27, 2025

