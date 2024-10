HOLLADAY, Utah — Multiple people have been injured in a house fire in Holladay, officials reported Thursday afternoon.

Several fire trucks were seen along the street near the house located at 6032 South and 2075 East.

Two patients and two firefighters were among those who were injured, although Unified Fire has not offered additional information.

FOX 13 News

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story