New fan experiences and facility upgrades announced for Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY — Smith Entertainment Group announced Tuesday the expansion of their fan experience and facility upgrades at the Delta Center. This is ahead of the more than 80 NHL and NBA games scheduled to take place at the arena this season.

The announcement comes one day after the Delta Center announced a lowering of concession prices during Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club games.

Part of the upgrades includes new food and beverage options made in conjunction with local fan favorites. One new addition will be MOZZ Pizza which will be stationed in the southeast corner of the main concourse on Level 3, Summit snacks and tenders on Levels 3 and 5, and alcoholic beverage options from local producers like Five Wives, High West, and Old Town Cellars.

According to the entertainment group, 70% of its food and beverage options will now be sourced from local establishments such as JDawgs, Iceberg Drive Inn, Santorini Greek Grill, and Cubby's.

Another addition this season will be a 'VS Menu' available in the Toyota Club and premium spaces. The specialized menu will feature unique dishes inspired by visiting teams' cities. The Delta Center gave examples like Texas Smoked Brisket Platters for games against the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars. Or Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza when the Red Wings and Pistons come to Salt Lake City.

The Delta Center has been undergoing renovations over the past five months. The renovations include new family hospitality areas, a dedicated locker room for the Utah Hockey Club, an updated Jazz locker room, newly configured NBA and NHL visiting locker rooms, and a shared facility for NBA and NHL coaches and league officials.

More additions include an expansion of the team store inside the arena's main entrance. The store has grown by 1,500 square feet to offer more Utah Hockey Club and Utah Jazz merchandise. It also now features 4 new entry points accessible from the main outdoor plaza.