New SLCC program trains students in building automation — at no cost

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Community College is offering a certificate program in building automation systems, and right now, it may not cost students anything to enroll.

The program, called Building Automation Systems, teaches students how to control the systems that regulate temperature and energy use inside buildings.

Bob Vorwald, a building automation systems instructor at SLCC, said the work goes beyond just keeping people comfortable.

"We're the ones keeping the temperature where you want it to be and also trying to minimize how much energy the building is using," Vorwald said.

The curriculum covers a range of foundational and technical skills.

"We would learn the control, the concepts behind building automation, the components that go into it, the different sensors, the outputs, the equipment that it controls, and also an introduction to the actual programming of a building automation system," Vorwald said.

The program is designed to be accessible to a wide range of students, with minimal entry requirements.

"We get people from all walks of life, some right out of high school," Vorwald said. "Not really a whole lot of requirements — really nothing more than a high school diploma."

The certificate takes about a year to complete. Scholarships from Johnson Controls, a local company, are currently covering the full cost of the program.

"The program basically takes roughly a year," Vorwald said. "Right now... there's quite honestly right now no cost to students."

Graduates can expect competitive starting salaries, with the potential for significant earnings growth over time.

"You could easily be starting... roughly, let's say the $50,000 a year range, and depending if you had other skills too, at the time, you might be starting closer to $70,000 or something, and it can be a pretty lucrative career going on if you stay with it," Vorwald said.

For Vorwald, the appeal of the field goes beyond the paycheck.

"I look at it as like the ultimate video game, quite honestly. So if you like, you know, seeing how games work and stuff like this, to me this is like the ultimate video game is making a building work," Vorwald said.

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