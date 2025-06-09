New West Jordan community art center ready for its curtain call

WEST JORDAN, Utah — For decades, those involved in arts and culture in West Jordan could never call a single place home, often being forced to perform in parks, the community room in city hall and even strip malls.

They were always making do with what they could find.

“We’d have a family camp out on the set every night to guard our stuff to make sure nothing happened, and we’d perform one play a year, one musician every summer,” explained Robbie Dalley, president of the West Jordan Historical Society.

That's all changing this month.

West Jordan finally has a community and art center of its own, located where the historic Sugar Beet Factory from the early 1900s once stood at 8105 South 2200 West.



“It’ll be a place where people can express themselves and bring the community together,” shared West Jordan Mayor Dick Burton.

Built in 1916, the factory was a staple for the area’s economy before it eventually became a place for other activities.



"That building turned into a boxing gym where Gene Fullmer would practice," said city spokesperson Marie Majors. "Then, that turned into a theater where people would put on performances.”



In 2020, the city received funding for its long-awaited arts and culture center and started planning, only to have its efforts put on hold because of COVID-19. It wasn't until last spring that construction finally got underway.



“Realistically, we’ve been waiting for this building to happen for 30 years,” shared Dalley.



The new center, which will open to the community on June 20, will feature space for events and theaters for performances and plays.



"We’re slowly bringing amenities to the West Side for residents," added Majors. "As a resident, being able to have a place where my community can go and put on performances, it just brings a sense of togetherness.”