New Year's Resolutions off to a rainy start with 'First Day Hike' on Antelope Island

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah — Not everyone wants to start the year off on a rainy day, but on Antelope Island, people are looking at things with a new perspective.

Those who jumped out of bed on Thursday morning and drove to Antelope Island for the “First Day Hike” wanted a splash of adventure to start the new year.

With their best foot forward, people left their troubles of 2025 behind them at the Gravel Pit Trailhead.

“As the year starts the year ends. If I can be healthy today, I’m hoping that I can be healthy at the end of the year.” One hiker from Sunset, Ked Kirkham said.

Instead of writing their goals on paper, they put their boots in the sand.

“I’m just hoping that I stay healthy and happy,” hiker Pam Backman of Bountiful said. "I know I’m going to have disappointments and trials but just hope that we get through with dignity.”

The first hike of the day was five miles round trip. Starting at 10 am, people hiked to Beacon Knob. At 2 pm people met at the Buffalo Point trailhead for a mile round trip hike to see views of the Great Salt Lake. At 4pm, there was one last hike that met at Ladyfinger Point. The hikes ranged from moderate to easy.

Park Naturalist, Trish Ackley led the morning hike and explained all the details that go into the day.

“You know why I have the best job in the world?” Ackley said to the group. "Because you guys come out in the rain and hike with me.”

Many people who attended the hike expected the rainy forecast to deter others but were excited to see many people ready to go.

“This was the perfect day to get out. I get to try out my rain gear today. The weather is wonderful. All the experiences, it’s great,” Scott Foreman, a hiker from Pleasant View said.

Whether you’re new to the first day hike or have visited one of your local state parks in the past it’s a tradition that keeps everyone on their toes.

“The island is wonderful, and this is a happy place. If I see bison on the trail even better,” Kirkham said.

So, for a few hours on the first day of the year these adventure seekers are starting it off by creating their own path in 2026.