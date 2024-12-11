No charges filed against Roy man who fatally shot dog while on walk

ROY, Utah — No charges will be filed against a Roy man who shot and killed a dog that had attacked one of his dogs during a walk.

The man was walking his dog near West Park just before 12:45 p.m. Tuesday when police said two other unsecured dogs approached. According to the Roy City Police Department, the man warned the owner of the other dogs to secure them before one attacked his dog.

Seeing his dog being attacked, the man fired his concealed gun and fatally struck the other dog.

Police officers and Roy City Animal Services responded to the scene. After reviewing the circumstances of the incident, the Roy City Prosecutor's Office decided not to file charges against the man who shot the other dog.