TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Two people aboard a small plane that reported engine problems were not injured after being forced to make an emergency landing in Tooele County on Monday.

The Tooele County Sheriff's Office reported the plane had experienced engine problems and communication issues during its flight.

Because of the problems, the pilot was able to safely make an emergency landing near Rowley Road. Although the landing site is near Interstate 80, traffic has not been affected.