North Ogden police chief placed on leave during review of possible 'policy violation'

NORTH OGDEN, Utah — The chief of police for North Ogden City has been on administrative leave for over a week while an investigation is conducted.

An anonymous tip sent to FOX 13 News contained a press release from the city manager, dated Feb. 14. FOX 13 never received the press release directly from the city, but a North Ogden Police Department spokesperson confirmed Sunday that it was verified.

The announcement said Chief Brian Eynon was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 12 for a "Police Policy Violation Review." An independent third-party investigation is underway "based on information the city council received," the release read. No further details were given.

Eynon became North Ogden's chief of police on May 30, 2024. Before that, he was with the Ogden Police Department since 2014, working as a sergeant, lieutenant, and then division commander.

In the announcement, the city clarified that being placed on administrative leave is their standard procedure during independent investigations. They added that this is not a criminal investigation, and it "does not imply any wrongdoing."