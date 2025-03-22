Northridge High School students hold parade for food drive

LAYTON, Utah — In Layton, more than 200 members of Northridge High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society culminated a food drive by holding a parade.

More than 200 strong, the students paraded through a nearby neighborhood — covering over a mile before reaching North Layton Junior High School.

“Everyone coming together in one parade, I feel like it’s a very symbolic message of how we’ve all come together to support,” said Eva Cowan, the Vice President of the Northridge High National Honor Society.

They came together to support the junior high after learning the pantry at the school’s Family Connection Center was out of food and hygiene products.

“It’s been real struggle for people in our community that are less fortunate, they don’t have the resources to provide these things for themselves and the kids they really do struggle,” said Zeke Jacobs, Chief of Social Relations of the Northridge High National Honor Society

In just a week and half, the students at Northridge High received enough donations to fill the beds of seven full size pick-up trucks. And the honor society’s advisor Jessica Holtry couldn’t have been prouder when the parade ended at the junior high.

“Thank you so much for everything you guys have done, this why I do what I do, you guys,” said Holtry.

But ask the students, and they’ll tell you it was the people answering their call for donations that allowed them to re-stock the junior high school’s pantry.

“It’s just been such a powerful reminder of what community can do, and what people coming together, what that can achieve,” said Cowan.