Officer-involved shooting confirmed during US Marshals Strike Team operation

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — An officer-involved shooting occurred in West Valley City Thursday evening. West Valley City Police Department will be providing more information shortly.

Taylorsville Police Department and West Valley City Police Department assisted with the US Marshals Strike Team operation conducted in the area of 3800 South and 5600 West.

The condition of those involved in the shooting are not confirmed at this time.

A press release with more information is expected from the West Valley City Police Department.

