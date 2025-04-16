Officials responding to explosion at Northrop Grumman Rocket Garden

CORINNE, Utah — There are reports of an explosion Wednesday morning in northern Utah near the Northrop Grumman Rocket Garden. FOX 13 News has confirmed the explosion with local officials.

FOX 13 was first made aware of the possible explosion by a viewer Wednesday morning. According to the viewer, the explosion shook her house, and she saw a plume of what looked like smoke going into the air.

Watch: FOX 13 Viewer sees explosion from home

Watch: FOX 13 Viewer sees explosion from home

The Box Elder County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 13 News that the explosion happened at 7:38 a.m. at Northrop Grumman Rocket Garden. What caused the explosion is not known at this time.

Officials are on the scene and say there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the explosion. There isn't a shelter in place in order because the facility isn't near any homes.

Crews tell FOX 13 that they believe the building will be considered a complete loss. They haven't been advised of any concerns regarding the smoke being put into the air.

FOX 13 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this article when we learn more.