Ogden community holds moment of silence during high school football game for Mason Caballero

OGDEN, Utah — A grieving community in Ogden gathered on Wednesday for the annual Iron Horse rivalry game between Ogden High School and Ben Lomond High.

"It’s a good rivalry, so and there’s a lot of passion in the game, so there’s always a lot of security, but this is above and beyond what we had in the past,” said Tim Scalise, who was at the game, hosted at Ben Lomond High School.

Out of an abundance of caution, the school had a heightened police presence at the game. Ogden Police and state law enforcement were on rooftops and on the group to help keep everyone safe.

The Ogden School District said this was all as a precaution and to help reassure attendees of their safety. There were no threats or specific dangers.

"Makes you think like, wow, is this the age were in that we got to have snipers on the roof for a football game, but they're here to keep everybody safe,” said Ryan Chavez. His daughter goes to Ben Lomond. "We need something to bring people together than all the divisiveness that’s going on lately.”

Their school has been through a lot lately. Earlier this month, in the span of a week, police investigated a bomb threat at the school, and a 16-year-old student, Mason Caballero, was tragically killed, allegedly by another teen near the school.

Police said the shooting was gang-related. "It’s sad, somebody lost their life over straight ignorance,” said Chavez.

There was also a moment of silence for Mason at the game.

"I’m glad they brought them together,” said Scalise. “And it’s been a positive event. I see both sides helping each other up after plays."