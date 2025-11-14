Ogden-Hinkley Airport expansion is 'fresh start' as city looks forward

OGDEN, Utah — A new terminal at Ogden-Hinkley Airport means a new beginning and fresh start, as officials expressed how the multi-million-dollar project was long overdue.

The $4.5 million price tag is primarily funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, with the city contributing $1 million of its own funding.

"So if you've been to the airport before, it's a 1950s facility, kind of outdated," said Airport Director Brian Condie. "We wanted a modern facility to attract the modern airlines, but also to represent the city of Logan and northern Utah better.

The new look is modern, with the infrastructure upgrades including upgraded restrooms and bringing baggage claim indoors, and it will eventually have a baggage carousel.

Early reviews are good. Colby Funk from Idaho came through the airport a year ago and noticed the upgrades on Friday.

"Parking way better ... the bags beat us out ... so it's good to see them coming through," said Funk.

Breeze Airlines is currently the only commercial airline that services Ogden-Hinkley Airport, offering weekly flights to Orange County, California. City officials say part of the strategy behind the airport's improvements is to attract more commercial air carriers.

The airport's commercial runway also received maintenance work, which was also financed by the FAA.

"We have a new terminal, doesn't do any good if the runway is not good. So we focused on the runway at the same time," said Condie.

The way Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski looks at it, the future is bright for the airport, and it’ll be ready to play a role when Salt Lake City hosts the 2034 Winter Olympics

"Salt Lake City International, as amazing as it is, especially with all the air grids you've done, we're still going to have overflow needs," the mayor said. "So this airflow is going to be really important for the Olympics."