Ogden man accused of fleeing hospital detox charged with murder after DUI hit-and-run

OGDEN, Utah — A man accused of fleeing the hospital from detox, killing one and injuring others in a series of DUI crashes in Ogden Friday evening faces 14 charges including murder.

Tyson Bryce Treasure, 26, faces 14 total counts that include Murder, Automobile Homicide, two counts of Aggravated Assault, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, failure to stop, three counts of failure to remain at an accident involving injury and four counts of accident involving property damage with knowledge.

Ogden Police said the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Monday at 33rd Street and Wall Avenue. When officers arrived, they said the victim was already dead.

Police say the investigation is still underway but indicates that the victim was walking in the crosswalk when he was hit.

Treasure's blood level was three times the legal limit when he refused detox and fled the hospital in a vehicle before the series of crashes involving six vehicles over 20 minutes.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for January 3.