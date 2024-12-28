One dead, another injured after DUI hit-and-run in Ogden, driver in custody

OGDEN, Utah — A driver is in custody after striking a vehicle, killing another and fleeing while under the influence on Harrison Boulevard near 20th Street.

Three lanes northbound on Harrison have been closed due to the investigation.

Police received several reports of a suspected DUI driver in the area of 42nd Street and Harrison Boulevard. While searching the area, they were notified at 5:29 p.m. that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle matching the description of the suspect.

At 5:31 p.m. the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle at 12th on the same road and was taken into custody there.

Individuals struck by the suspect at 12th were in their vehicle and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The pedestrian, an approximately 50-year-old male, suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital were he succumbed to his injuries.

It's believed at this time the pedestrian was crossing the road with the light when the suspect's vehicle struck and pushed another vehicle into the pedestrian before fleeing.

