Ogden man faces over 600 charges after 152 dogs and cats were rescued from home

OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden man faces 637 charges after 152 dogs and cats were rescued from his home, living "in extremely poor and overcrowded conditions".

Miguel Salgado-Vargas, 73, faces charges including animal cruelty, public nuisance, failure to obtain rabies vaccination, unlicensed animal and kennel or cattery violation.

Animal services said they found 152 dogs and cats "living in extremely poor and overcrowded conditions" at the home on Jefferson Avenue. Due to the number of animals found inside the small house, multiple rescue agencies were called in to assist.