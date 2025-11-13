Ogden police launch free and anonymous Narcan vending machine

OGDEN, Utah — In an effort to reduce the impacts of drug overdoses in the region, the Ogden Police Department has launched a new, free, and anonymous Narcan vending machine. The machine is located in the lobby of the Francom Public Safety Building at 2186 Lincoln Avenue.

The vending machine is one of the multiple located across Weber County. Narcan (naloxone) is a safe and easy-to-use nasal spray that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and save lives.

According to the department, each kit available in the machine includes the nasal spray, step-by-step instructions, and local resource information.

To use the machine, people have to initiate the vending process using the access code 1234. That code is also posted on the machine, which walks users through the process.

No ID, money, or prescription is required. However, some anonymous questions are questions to help track restocking needs.