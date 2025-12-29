ECHL union agreement allows Utah Grizzlies to return to the ice

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Utah Grizzlies hockey team will be back on the ice this week after a players' strike has been resolved between the union and the league.

The East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) announced Saturday night that they have reached a "tentative" deal on a collective bargaining agreement with the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA).

Details about the deal weren't immediately disclosed, and the league says the deal still has to be ratified by the PHPA’s ECHL membership and the ECHL Board of Governors. However, they said the players will "report to their teams in good faith."

A spokesperson for the Utah Grizzlies confirmed to FOX 13 News on Sunday that their schedule will resume as planned, starting with an away game Wednesday in Wichita, Kansas.

The PHPA announced its strike last week, citing issues like pay, equipment and more. This resulted in Friday's scheduled home game being postponed. The team said they are working to set a date for that rescheduled game against the Idaho Steelheads.

The Grizzlies are in their final season playing at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The owners decided to sell the team this year, and they will be moving to New Jersey under the new ownership.

