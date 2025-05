OGDEN, Utah — Those living in Ogden might have dirty water coming out of their faucets on Saturday.

The city posted on social media that the issue is often caused by a broken water line. It could also be because of "source water transitions," they said.

The city said Saturday that they have on-call crews that can be reached at 801-629-8221. They said the issue can often be solved by the crew simply flushing the water mains at a hydrant.