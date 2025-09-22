Olympus High School evacuated due to 'non-credible threat'

HOLLADAY, Utah — Students at Olympus High School are currently being evacuated after police said the school received a "non-credible threat" on Monday.

According to the Granite School District, the school was evacuated at around 11 a.m. While the Unified Police Department did not find the threat to be credible, the school made the call to evacuate as officials investigate.

Students have been evacuated into the seminary building across the street, while others were sent to a nearby church. Officials said typically in these situations, students would stand outside the school, but the decision was made due to weather conditions.

