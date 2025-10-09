One dead after deadly crash on Bangerter Highway, Eastbound traffic closed in Bluffdale

BLUFFDALE, Utah — All traffic eastbound on Bangerter Highway is closed near 2700 West in Bluffdale after a crash.

At 7:00 p.m., a motorcycle with a single male occupant collided with the crash attenuator on the eastboubd ramp to Bangerter Highway at 2700 West

Officials confirmed the motorcycle driver, male, passed away. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

All traffic eastbound is expected to remain closed for several hours during the investigation. The cause of the crash is not known.

