Friends, family, community gather for vigil remembering 16-year-old shot, killed

OGDEN, Utah — Friends, family, loved ones, classmates and strangers gathered Wednesday night at Ben Lomond High School to remember a 16-year-old Ogden boy, who was shot and killed on Tuesday, just blocks away from his school.

As the search for his killer continues, more than 200 people were at the vigil for Mason Caballero. It was very emotional as loved ones are dealing with Caballero’s death.

“I know he touched the lives of many and he always brightened the day when he showed up, he was goofy, he was funny, he had the biggest heart I knew,” said Jackson Payne, Caballero’s older brother.

Hugs, candles, balloons, and flowers helped loved ones remember a teenage life cut short by gun violence. Payne said their family is dealing with this unexpected loss.

“It doesn’t feel real,” said Payne. “I woke up today in hopes that everything would be changed, nothing changed.”

With lots of tears and heavy hearts, at the vigil on Wednesday, people prayed and wrote messages for Caballero. Some of them didn’t even know him personally, but wanted to show up for those who did.

“We came here today to show support to the community. Tough times happen like this and I feel like this is the most important time to bring the community together,” said Christian Hernandez, who attended vigil. “It feels good seeing that all these people showed up for one life.”

Holding each other and Caballero’s family close. “Mason, he did not deserve this, he was such a standup kid,” said Payne.

The family has set up a fundraiser and we have a link if you’d like to help them with expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-caballero-family-in-memory-of-mason