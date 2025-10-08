Senior citizen living options are focus of several South Jordan projects

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — South Jordan is hoping to enhance the lives of senior citizens in the community by creating a project focusing just on them.

“Our goal of being able to have a state-of-the-art, incredible senior center for the seniors of South Jordan is going to become a reality," said Mayor Dawn Ramsey.

Along with a new senior center, the mayor shared how the city is expanding senior living options with about 200 units, at least 75 percent of which will be affordable housing. Construction is expected to start as soon as 2026 at "The District."

“Seniors are the heart of our community; they’re the ones who built this community. They built our neighborhoods, schools, parks, our traditions," the mayor said. "It is appropriate and fitting that we build this incredible senior center for you.”

City leaders believe there’s something for everyone.

“It’s so close to shopping. All in the shopping area, the movie theaters are there. I’m so excited,” said resident Connie Richards.

“I love the fact that we can go to the center, shop at the grocery store, go to the movie, we can have any activity we want, and it’s all centrally located," added Kaye Wadley. "I think it will be really convenient for the majority of us."

Yes, there's a new location and new amenities, but it's the same community.

“I have never been in a community so warm and loving and fun," Wadley said.

“Giving back to the community, that is so precious because senior citizens are precious people," said Richards. "We love senior citizens, and they love us, I guess, because they put up this project.”