Police report 'Active Incident' inside Willard Elementary School

WILLARD, Utah — The Willard Police Department is working on what it calls an "active incident" inside Willard Elementary School on Wednesday.

According to the Box Elder School District, a package that was expected to arrive was delivered to the school; when it was opened, a "suspicious material" was discovered inside.

A group of students who were reading near where the package was opened was checked by officials and showed no signs of any adverse symptoms. Out of safety concerns, remaining students were kept in their classrooms as HAZMAT teams and police responded to the school.

Parents and residents are being told to avoid the area surrounding the school building.

Students can be picked up on the north side of the school near the City Bowery, located at 50 West 50 North.

