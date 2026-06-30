One dead, three injured after construction site accident in Rich County

RICH COUNTY, Utah — A man died Monday after he was hit by a truss at a cabin construction site in northern Utah.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. near Wasatch Ridge in the Monte Cristo area, according to the Rich County Sheriff's Office.

Contractors were reportedly installing roof trusses when a gust of wind caused them to collapse. Two workers were knocked off the roof of the cabin, and another was pinned beneath a truss.

One victim, a 56-year-old man, died from his injuries. A 42-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, a 29-year-old was taken to the hospital via ground ambulance, and another injured worker was treated at the scene.

"The Rich County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and coworkers of the deceased, as well as to all those affected by this tragic accident," the office said, also thanking the first responders from several other agencies who assisted.

None of the victims' names have been released.