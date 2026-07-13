One firefighter injured as Millcreek firefighters respond to multiple fires

MILLCREEK, Utah — Firefighters in Millcreek had a busy overnight Sunday into Monday morning as they had to respond to multiple residential fires, including one where a firefighter had to be treated for heat exhaustion.

Millcreek Fire Department

At 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, firefighters were called to a residential fire at a two-story dwelling that was fully involved.

All of the occupants were able to safely evacuate the home on their own, and firefighters were able to protect nearby homes by preventing the fire's spread.

It took several hours for crews to extinguish the fire fully, and one firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion. The cause remains under investigation.

Then, at 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Millcreek firefighters were once again called to a house fire.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home and were able to locate the fire in the attic of the home. It took over an hour to extinguish the fire.

All of the occupants were able to self-evacuate and were treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation. No firefighters were injured.

The cause is under investigation.