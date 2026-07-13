Families fight to stay cool as Salt Lake City reaches record-breaking temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY — On Sunday, it got all the way up to 109 degrees in Salt Lake City, and on a record-breaking heat day, it was not a surprise to find a packed splash pad.

Weather Salt Lake City reaches new record high temperature Utah's Weather Authority

Max Simakov and his family were visiting from Texas, and let’s just say a triple-digit day is nothing they couldn’t handle.

“Three of us live in Austin, Texas, and so this is actually normal except we have humidity. So this is nothing,” Simakov said.

While the kids were cooling off at the splash pad, things were heating up in the car. FOX 13 News placed a tray of unbaked cookies on the dashboard, seeing how long it would take to bake. In the first 30 minutes, the cookies had already reached 130 degrees, which shows how fast things can heat up.

Sunday night forecast:

Triple-digits sticking around - Sunday night forecast

West Jordan resident Kristina Morrill and her family were at the splash pad on Sunday, and she said she takes extra safety precautions for her family during the summer months.

“I'm vulnerable to the heat, so I can pass out, and so they kind of know hydration is the key,” she said. “Get yourself ready. Start drinking earlier, maybe a couple hours before that.”

“Sunscreen for sure — we are very diligent with that,” Simakov added. "Sometimes in the summertime, kids kind of roam from house to house, from friend to friend, and so I just want to make sure the kids are hydrated.”

In a matter of just two hours, the cookies inside FOX 13's car had crisp edges, which demonstrated how dangerously hot the inside of cars can get. It’s encouraged not to leave dogs or kids inside the car for long periods of time, especially on triple-digit days.

Salt Lake County has a list of cooling centers across the state, along with their hours, on their website.