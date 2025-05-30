One pedestrian killed in downtown Salt Lake City crash

SALT LAKE CITY — A 46-year-old man is dead following a crash between a pedestrian and an SUV in downtown Salt Lake City. The victim's name isn't being released until next-of-kin notifications can be made.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the crash happened just before 11:45 p.m. Thursday night near 500 South State Street. Police say that they believe the 46-year-old was crossing State Street, outside of a crosswalk, when the SUV hit him.

The SUV's driver and three passengers stayed on the scene, and detectives were able to talk to another driver who witnessed the crash. The driver is cooperating with officers and didn't show any signs of impairment.

Salt Lake City police say they believe the SUV had a green light to travel through the intersection. Currently, no arrests or citations have been made.