One person hospitalized after DUI head-on crash, suspect arrested

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — One person is in the hospital with serious injuries and another was arrested for DUI-related charges after two trucks crashed head-on in Utah County Friday evening.

At 7:00 p.m., a truck was pulling a trailer along State Route 73 when, at the intersection of Eagle Mountain Boulevard, it collided head-on with another truck traveling eastbound.

The male driver of the truck with the trailer was taken into custody and is booked in the Utah County Jail on DUI-related charges.

Officials state the male driver of the truck that traveled eastbound on State Route 73 was transported to the hospital in "potentially serious condition".

The road has since been cleared of debris and has been fully reopened to traffic.