SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating an aggravated assault incident that left one person in critical condition Thursday evening.

The incident was reported at 8:24 p.m. on State Street in the area near 1400 South.

The circumstances that left one person in critical condition are not known at this time. Police confirm one person is in custody.

