One person in custody after officer-involved critical incident in Taylorsville, South Salt Lake, no injuries

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — One person is in custody after shots were fired following a car chase with troopers from South Salt Lake to Taylorsville, no one was injured.

Officials say troopers attempted to stop a vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed in the southern part of Salt Lake County when that vehicle fled northbound on Interstate 15 and went westbound on Interstate 215.

Troopers terminated the pursuit when the vehicle exited at Redwood Road. The plate of the suspect's vehicle was tracked to a residence in Taylorsville.

Upon arrival to the residence, multiple shots were fired but no injuries were sustained. The suspect was later placed into custody.

Streets near the area of 6200 South and 2200 West remain closed while investigators clear the residence.

