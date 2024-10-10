Orem bicyclist killed by driver who fell asleep at wheel

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — An Orem man riding his bicycle on the way to work was killed early Wednesday after being struck by a car driven by a woman who had fallen asleep at the wheel.

Kevin Joseph Done was on his bike in Springville just before 1:30 a.m. when he was hit in the area of 815 West Raymond Klauck Way.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 61-year-old unconscious on the side of the ride. Done was treated on the scene and transported to Utah Valley Hospital where he later died.

Police said the 18-year-old female driver of the vehicle claimed that she was feeling drowsy and had fallen asleep before veering out of her lane and striking Done.

The unidentified driver stopped and immediately called 911 to report the incident. Although an impairment check was negative, the woman could face charges of Negligent Homicide, No Valid Utah Driver License, and Failure to Operate within a Single Lane.