Orem student dies from self-inflicted gunshot while on field trip

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Canyon View Junior High School student has died from a self-inflicted gunshot suffered while on a class field trip Wednesday in Provo Canyon.

The ninth-grade student, whose name has not been released, was airlifted to the hospital immediately after the incident at South Fork Park, where they later died. All other students are safe and have either returned to the school or are on their way.

According to the Alpine School District, other students on the field trip witnessed the incident, and the district has made counseling resources available to the students and staff.

No other details about the incident and how the student gained possession of the gun have been released.

"We are working with law enforcement, medical personnel, and counseling experts to navigate this tragic situation," the district said in a statement.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said its detectives are currently investigating the incident.

