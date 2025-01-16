Park City business owners hopeful after car-free announcement during Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah — Wednesday, Park City Police announced that Main Street will be pedestrian only for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

"When there's a lot of people here and the sidewalks get crowded people just tend to cross the streets whenever they really want to or whenever they feel like," said Sam Rennert, Assistant Bar Manager For Collie’s Sports Bar & Grill.

Businesses along Main Street told FOX 13 that Sundance is the busiest time of year for Park City.

"Ten times the amount of people on main street than there normally are that first weekend of Sundance so it's about as crazy as it gets. My worry is that this last minute a week away with transportation logistics already stress in the city. I don't see how they're gonna successfully bring that many people to the street," said Randy Winzeler, Owner of Atticus Coffee & Teahouse.

But they are clearly enhancing safety precautions for the busy streets, which he understands.

"Makes sense especially after New Orleans so I understand that factor," said Winzeler.

He explained that with limited notice and no traffic plans in hand, there are some things to consider.

"That's going to affect us a lot and I'm really curious I think it's going to hurt businesses, as of right now without seeing a traffic pattern map, I can't see how they could do the loop that they normally do because everyone usually goes up sweet alley and down main change then back out," said Winzeler.

He shared how his business and other people had already prepared for the event, but now changes are going to have to be made.

"We're already telling our delivery drivers, and they had no idea so, we're talking like big companies Costco, Cisco, Nicholas so they have no idea yet. So, they're already going to have to beat their schedules out with their drivers already. And they have to change things," said Winzeler.

A few doors down on Main, at Collies Sports Bar and Grill, one manager shared that this decision could be a positive change.

"I think it's going to be a good thing. Traffic in Park City is always the worst. There's always bumper to bumper traffic," said Rennert.

He hoped for less car traffic and more foot traffic for local companies.

"I think it'll definitely be positive to look at not having a whole bunch of cars down main street it might dissuade a lot of people from coming main street because they can't drive on it," said Rennert.

The police department said in the release that their top priority is for everyone to enjoy the festival in a secure, welcoming environment.